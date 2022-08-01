1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa, Turkey’s defense ministry said Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni left the port of Odesa for Lebanon, the ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni is carrying over 26,000 tons of corn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

