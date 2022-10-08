Iran

FILE - A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration to support Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday, Oct. 8, in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. The protests erupted Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police.

 Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed.

Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In some areas, merchants shuttered shops in response to a call by activists for a commercial strike or to protect their wares from damage.

