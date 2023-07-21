Support Local Journalism

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, police said Friday, and court records showed the gunman had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.

New Zealanders were still in shock at Thursday’s rare shooting, which closed part of downtown Auckland hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, which was held under increased security. Police didn’t say if there was an immediate trigger for the man’s rampage, although some media reported he had recently been fired from his job at the site.


