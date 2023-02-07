Australia Plane Crash

This image supplied by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services of Western Australia, shows the wreckage of a Boeing 737-3 with two people on board that went down over the Fitzgerald River National Park in Western Australia, Monday, Feb 6, 2023. The water bomber crashed in the forest between Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun.

 DFES - hogp, Department of Fire and Emergency Services of Western Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two pilots walked away with minor injuries after a Boeing 737 jet converted for firefighting crashed in Australia, officials said Tuesday.

The twin-engine tanker owned by Canadian-based Coulson Aviation crashed in Fitzgerald River National Park in southern Western Australia state while fighting wildfires late Monday.


