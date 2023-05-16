...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- The river remains above action stage this morning and is
slowly falling.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
For the Weber River...including Plain City and the Little Bear River
near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- The river stage is currently decreasing.
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE - Police investigators walk in front of the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, building with the Green Vault in Dresden, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
FILE - Visitors stand in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden's Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD) in Dresden, Germany, May 30, 2020. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
Journalists wait for admission to the Regional Court, a special hall of the Dresden Higher Regional Court, Dresden, Germany, Tuesday May 16, 2023, where the trial concerning the jewel theft from the Historic Green Vault Dresden is coming to an end. A German court on Tuesday convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
FILE - Police investigators walk in front of the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, building with the Green Vault in Dresden, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
Sebastian Kahnert - foreign subscriber, DPA
FILE - Visitors stand in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden's Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD) in Dresden, Germany, May 30, 2020. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
Jens Meyer - stringer, AP
Journalists wait for admission to the Regional Court, a special hall of the Dresden Higher Regional Court, Dresden, Germany, Tuesday May 16, 2023, where the trial concerning the jewel theft from the Historic Green Vault Dresden is coming to an end. A German court on Tuesday convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
The men ages 24 to 29 received prison sentences ranging from four years and four months to six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. One defendant was acquitted.
The Dresden state court ruled that the five were responsible for the theft of the 18th century jewelry from the Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019. Officials said at the time that the stolen items included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulet.
The crime was considered one of Germany's most spectacular jewelry heists in recent history. The pieces taken had a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($129 million).
The men were accused of starting a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply to street lights outside the museum, and also setting fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin. They were caught several months later during raids in Germany's capital.
The court convicted them of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson.
The judges who heard the case observed that some of the men had acted with “considerable criminal energy,” dpa reported. The aim was “to get rich,” the judges said.
More than 100 witnesses and 11 experts gave testimony during the trial's main proceedings, according to the news agency.
The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.
Four defendants who agreed to the plea bargain subsequently admitted their involvement in the crime through their lawyers. The fifth defendant also confessed, but only to helping to procure objects such as the axes used to make holes in the museum display case, dpa reported.
The returned pieces do not erase the fact that the museum's collection of complete jewelry sets “is probably destroyed forever,” Presiding Judge Andreas Ziegel Ziegel said.
The state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, claimed damages of almost 89 million euros to cover the cost of pieces that were returned damaged, the missing jewelry and repairs to the destroyed display cases and the museum building.
In his remarks Tuesday, Ziegel directly addressed the defendants, saying it is up to them to decided whether to continue committing crimes.
“There are things in your life that are worth living a different life for,” the judge said said, according to dpa. “It’s your choice what you do with your life.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.