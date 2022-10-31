Support Local Journalism

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Three individuals were arrested after opposing groups totaling about 30 people invaded the pitch during a top-flight soccer match in Cyprus and hurled rocks and flares at each other, police said Monday.

Police said in a statement the individuals in custody, aged 17, 23, and 25, are being investigated on charges of unlawful entry in a sports facility, assault, illegal assembly and attacking a police officer.


