MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police charged three men Monday following a violent pitch invasion that left a goalkeeper and a referee injured and forced an Australian top-flight soccer match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory to be abandoned on the weekend.

Video on social media showed a man throwing a metal bucket of sand at Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover during the melee at AAMI Stadium on Saturday night.


