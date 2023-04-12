...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
3 Sherpa climbers missing after falling on Mount Everest
Three Sherpa climbers are missing after falling into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above the base camp
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Three Sherpa climbers were missing Wednesday after they fell into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above the base camp, a Nepalese mountaineering official said.
They fell into the crevasse, thought to be about 50 meters (160 feet) deep, on Wednesday morning as they were moving toward the first camp on the world’s highest mountain, said Yubraj Khatiwada of Nepal's Department of Mountaineering.
A rescue helicopter was trying to locate them while rescuers searched on foot, he said.
The area is the Khumbu Icefall, a constantly shifting glacier with deep crevasses and huge overhanging ice that can be as big as 10-story buildings. It is considered one of the most difficult and tricky sections of the climb to the peak.
In 2014, a chunk of the glacier sheared away from the mountain, setting off an avalanche of ice that killed 16 Sherpa guides as they carried clients’ equipment up the mountain. It was one of the deadliest disasters in Everest climbing history.
Hundreds of foreign climbers and about the same number of Nepalese guides and helpers are expected to attempt to scale the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain during the main climbing season that began in March and ends at the end of May.
Climbers have begun to settle in at the base camp to acclimatize to the weather and altitude while the Sherpas place ladders and ropes and carry supplies to the upper camps for their clients.
The Sherpas also set up tents stocked with supplies and oxygen for the foreign climbers.
