Malaysia Caves Rescue

This picture taken on Dec. 24, 2020, shows the entrance of Tempurung Cave in Perak state, about 200km from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Police say about 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain, have been rescued.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, confirmed that all of the people trapped in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state were safely evacuated. They couldn't give further details.

