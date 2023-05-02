EU Online Drug Bust

European Union law enforcement agency Europol says police around the world have seized an online marketplace and arrested nearly 300 people allegedly involved in buying and selling drugs on the dark web. The operation, coordinated by Europol and targeting the "Monopoly Market," is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the dark web. Europol said Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

 Peter Dejong - staff, AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. and Europe arrested nearly 300 people, confiscated over $53 million, and seized a dark web marketplace as part of an international crackdown on drug trafficking that officials say was the largest operation of its kind.

The operation targeting the “Monopoly Market" is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the so-called dark web, a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.


