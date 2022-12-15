Sweden Chimpanzees

A view of the main entrance to Furuvik Zoo, around 10 kms east of Gavle, Sweden, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, are on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead.

 Fredrik Sandberg - foreign subscriber, TT NEWS AGENCY

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, were on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo on Thursday, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead.

Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely.


