LONDON (AP) — A small boat laden with migrants capsized in the dark in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Helicopters and lifeboats raced from bases in southern England after authorities received reports of a small boat in difficulty in waters between Britain and France just after 3 a.m. local time. Britain’s Press Association, citing government sources, said 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water. The operation was coordinated by the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency and included personnel from both Britain and France.


