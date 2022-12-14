Members of the Dover lifeboat place a body bag on a stretcher after returning to the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
Emergency staff remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
An ambulance arrives at the Port of Dover, after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
The Dover lifeboat returns to the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.
4 confirmed dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel
A small boat laden with migrants capsized in darkness in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four people and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes
LONDON (AP) — A small boat laden with migrants capsized in the dark in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Helicopters and lifeboats raced from bases in southern England after authorities received reports of a small boat in difficulty in waters between Britain and France just after 3 a.m. local time. Britain’s Press Association, citing government sources, said 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water. The operation was coordinated by the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency and included personnel from both Britain and France.
It was unclear whether there were any more people missing.
“Investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course,″ the government said in a statement. “This is a truly tragic incident.”
The British government has been under pressure to stop the smugglers, who charge migrants thousands of dollars each to cross the Channel in flimsy inflatable boats, after at least 27 people died when their craft sank in November of last year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessors have gone as far as threatening to deport those entering the country illegally to Rwanda in an effort to dissuade people from making the crossing.
But the numbers keep rising as the prospect of work and education in Britain lure both economic migrants and those fleeing war, persecution and famine. Some 44,000 people have made the journey so far this year, compared to 23,000 in all of last year and 8,500 in 2020, according to government figures.
Sunak said he planned to introduce legislation early next year to ensure people who arrive illegally cannot remain in the country.
The prime minister also said he was adding hundreds of workers to process asylum claims and clear the backlog, estimated at more than 143,000 pending applications, by the end of 2023. The extra staff will also focus on the swift removal of Albanian migrants who come from a country Britain considers safe but are crossing the Channel in increasing numbers, Sunak said.
