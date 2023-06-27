In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a landslide site is seen in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people.
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a landslide site in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people.
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a landslide site is seen in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a landslide site in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Several people were found dead and others remained missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to authorities evacuating more than 900 people.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Four people died and three others were missing after landslides hit a county in China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
The landslides, triggered by flash floods, occurred in Miansi and Weizhou townships in Wenchuan county, according to the county’s emergency management bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.