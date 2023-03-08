Support Local Journalism

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly a decade after a brazen diamond heist at Brussels airport, it looks like a near-perfect crime.

While one person was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and a small part of the loot — estimated in 2013 to be worth $50 million — was recovered, 18 other people were acquitted in 2018 and four more were acquitted on appeal Wednesday, leaving it unclear whether the mastermind will ever be found.


