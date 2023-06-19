Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday. Multiple people were hospitalized after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
Hayden Woodward - handout one time use, New Zealand Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.