FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday, June 23, 2023, he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
A fan holds a photo of Victor Wembanyama during an NBA basketball draft watch party at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first pick.
Kamil Krzaczynski - freelancer, FR136454 AP
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
John Minchillo - staff, AP
PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And, no surprise, the four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
Parker, who is now retired, played 17 seasons for the Spurs. He won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, so knows the franchise inside out. He told the AP in a phone interview it will be the "perfect place'' for the 19-year-old French wonder, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
