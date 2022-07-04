4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 479,
489, 493, AND 494 BELOW 7000 FEET...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains, Fire
Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 493
Central Utah Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry
Mountains.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon and evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 10 to 15 percent range
Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to
occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread
rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
FILE - In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, a helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong on July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday, July 4, 2022 after the typhoon sunk the engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.
The crew member was rescued by a navy ship Monday morning and is in stable condition, according to a statement by Guangdong maritime authorities. Rescue work is still ongoing.
The latest rescued person was part of a 30-strong crew on board the Fujing 001, a China-registered floating crane, that was involved in building several offshore wind farms, according to local media reports.
The vessel snapped into two and sank on Saturday during the tropical storm Chaba, which had maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in China's southeastern Guangdong province.
Chaba hit Fujing 001 about 300 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of Hong Kong. Authorities said the vessel was close to the center of the storm and made rescue operations difficult.
Hong Kong sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters Saturday for the rescue effort. The search continued Monday, though Hong Kong authorities said chances of rescuing the other 26 crew members alive were “slim.”
Elsewhere in China, eight people were killed after a decorative building structure fell from about 12 meters (40 feet) Saturday in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Nine people sheltering from a rainstorm in Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei, were hit by the fallen structure. One person who was hospitalized is in stable condition, the report said.
