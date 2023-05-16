BERLIN (AP) — 5 men sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist from German museum.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County. Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will decrease through the day. - Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage. - Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS). - Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS). &&
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah... Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion zone. The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch Front zone. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS). - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS). - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
