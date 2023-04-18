Germany Military Accident

Damaged military vehicles are seen on the side of the A6 highway near Amberg, Germany following an accident on Monday, April 17, 2023. German police say seven soldiers were injured when several military vehicles crashed into each other in an accident on a Bavarian highway on Monday. Several German media outlets reported Tuesday that the vehicles involved belonged to the U.S. military, but German police said they were not authorized to give out information on the nationality of those injured.

Berlin (AP) — German police said Tuesday that seven soldiers were injured after armored military vehicles crashed into each other on a Bavarian highway.

Several German media outlets reported that the vehicles involved in the crash on Monday belonged to the U.S. military, but German police said they were not authorized to give out information on the nationality of the injured soldiers.


