Somalia-Attack

Police say gunmen have stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel’s gates.

 staff - staff, AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Eight people were killed after militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayo, an attack that started with a suicide bombing Sunday before gunmen forcibly entered and exchanged fire with security forces.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters had penetrated the Tawakal Hotel.

