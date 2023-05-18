Australia Doctor Freed

An 88-year-old Australian doctor held captive in West Africa for more than seven years has been released, the Australian government said on Friday, May 19.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An 88-year-old Australian doctor held captive by Islamic extremists in West Africa for more than seven years has been freed and has returned to Australia.

Ken Elliott was safe and well and was reunited with his wife and their children on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.


