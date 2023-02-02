A blown-up ATM is displayed during a press conference at the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium.
A blown-up ATM is displayed during a press conference at the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium.
9 held in Netherlands, Belgium over German ATM explosions
German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium
A blown-up ATM is displayed during a press conference at the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Sven Hoppe - foreign subscriber, DPA
A blown-up ATM is displayed during a press conference at the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. German authorities say that nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium.
BERLIN (AP) — Nine men suspected of involvement in blowing up dozens of cash machines in Germany and stealing some 5.2 million euros (nearly $5.7 million) have been arrested in the Netherlands and Belgium, German authorities said Thursday.
The arrests were made during raids on 16 properties in the two neighboring countries on Monday, prosecutors and police in the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg said.
The suspects are aged between 25 and 41 and are Dutch, Moroccan, Afghan, Turkish and Romanian nationals resident in the Netherlands or Belgium, authorities said. German prosecutors are seeking their extradition. Investigators are still looking for another three suspected accomplices.
The 52 explosions at cash machines in Germany, all but one of them in the two southern states, started in November 2021 and continued until Jan. 19. They took place mostly deep in the night.
The perpetrators caused damage estimated at more than 6.7 million euros, more than the total value of the cash they stole by blowing up the machines that contained it.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.