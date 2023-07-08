China Extreme Weather

FILE - A woman wearing an electric fan and carrying an umbrella visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, on July 7, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961.

 Andy Wong - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — Nine people are missing in central China after a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country, authorities said Sunday.

Five people were rescued from under the rubble at a highway construction site in the central province of Hubei, where the accident occurred on Saturday. Crews were still excavating in hopes of finding more survivors.


