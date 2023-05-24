...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia, April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, was in critical condition Friday, May 19, 2023, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, was in critical condition Friday, May 19, 2023, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The entrance to the aged care facility Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, Australia is photographed on Friday, May 19, 2023. A 95-year-old woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was shot with a stun gun in an Australian nursing home as she approached police with a walking frame and a steak knife.
95-year-old Australian woman dies after police shoot her with stun gun; officer faces charges
A 95-year-old Australian woman has died a week after a police officer shot her with a stun gun in a nursing home as she moved toward him using a walker and carrying a steak knife, in a tragedy that has outraged many Australians
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia, April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, was in critical condition Friday, May 19, 2023, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, was in critical condition Friday, May 19, 2023, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The entrance to the aged care facility Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, Australia is photographed on Friday, May 19, 2023. A 95-year-old woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was shot with a stun gun in an Australian nursing home as she approached police with a walking frame and a steak knife.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 95-year-old Australian woman died Wednesday, a week after a police officer shot her with a stun gun in a nursing home as she moved toward him using a walker and carrying a steak knife, in a tragedy that has outraged many Australians.
Clare Nowland, who had dementia, had been hospitalized in Cooma in New South Wales state since her skull was fractured when she fell on May 17 after Constable Kristian White shocked her with a stun gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.