Germany Nazi Camp Guard

FILE - Wreaths at the memorial wall of the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen after a ceremony marking the Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day in Oranienburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. German prosecutors say a 98-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

 Markus Schreiber - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN (AP) — A 98-year-old man has been charged in Germany with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945, prosecutors said Friday.

The German citizen, a resident of Main-Kinzig county near Frankfurt, is accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail,” prosecutors in Giessen said in a statement. They did not release the suspect's name.


