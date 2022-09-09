Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain's monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics.

The widespread tributes that followed her death Thursday came not only from United States President Joe Biden but also from Russian President Vladimir Putin. They came from other monarchs, leaders, rock stars and thousands of admirers.

