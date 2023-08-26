Haiti Protest

A demonstrator holds up a Haitian flag during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

 Odelyn Joseph - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang opened fire Saturday on a large group of parishioners led by a pastor as they marched through a community armed with machetes to rid the area of gang members.

The attack was filmed in real time by journalists at the scene, and several people were killed and others injured, Marie Yolène Gilles, director of human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, told The Associated Press.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

