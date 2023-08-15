Support Local Journalism

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Human rights activists in Niger say they have been unable to gain access to top political officials who were detained after mutinous soldiers ousted the African country's democratically elected president nearly three weeks ago.

The military officers who carried out a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum also arrested several former government ministers and other political leaders, according to Ali Idrissa, executive secretary of the Network of Organizations for Transparency and Analysis of Budgets, a local human rights group. . Requests to see them and check on their well-being have gone unanswered, he said.


