Journalists stand outside the colony prior to a preliminary hearing in the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Navalny is facing a new trial on extremism charges that could keep him in prison for decades.
Anatoly Navalny, father of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks with an officer after watching a TV screen showing his son during a preliminary hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Monday, June 19, 2023. A Russian court has opened a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him behind bars for decades.
Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on trial Monday on new charges of extremism that could keep him behind bars for decades.
The trial opened at a maximum security penal colony in Melekhovo, 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny, 47, is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court — charges he says are politically motivated.
