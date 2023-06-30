Asian elephant Sak Surin, gifted by the Thai Royal family and named Muthu Raja or pearly king in Sri Lanka, stands by a water pond at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 30, 2023. Sak Surin, or the honor of the Thai province of Surin, spends its last hours in Sri Lanka its adopted home, awaiting to be airlifted back to its country of birth after alleged abuse.
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks chant as animal rights activists pray by the Asian elephant Sak Surin gifted by the Thai Royal family and named Muthu Raja or pearly king in Sri Lanka at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Asian elephant Sak Surin or the honor of the Thai province of Surin spends its last hours in Sri Lanka its adopted home, awaiting to be airlifted back to its country of birth after alleged abuse.
A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect
Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused.
The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gifted it to the temple where it was named Muthu Raja and given honored roles in religious processions.
