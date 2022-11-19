Vatican Albany Abuse

FILE - Bishop Howard Hubbard swings incense during an Ash Wednesday communion service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Feb. 25, 2004, in Albany, N.Y. Hubbard, now retired and who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to laicize him, or remove him from the priesthood. Hubbard, 84, announced the decision in a statement Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, the day the United Nations has designated as the World Day for Previous of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood.

Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard, 84, announced the decision in a statement Friday, the day the United Nations designated as the World Day for the Prevention of, and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.


