Junya Hiramoto, head of Johnny's Sexual Assault Victims Association speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tokyo. A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer expressed hope Monday that the company will agree to provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
TOKYO (AP) — A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer have expressed hope the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence.
They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan's entertainment industry.
“We want Julie to apologize, as the chief executive and company owner,” said Shimon Ishimaru, one of nine men who have formed a group demanding an apology and compensation from the company. “For a company behind this big a crime to do nothing is unimaginable.”
Johnny’s, as the company is known, is family-run and not publicly listed. Kitagawa, Fujishima’s uncle, died in 2019 and was never charged.
