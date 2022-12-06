Iraq LGBTQ

People hold up pictures of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kufa, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Al-Sadr who announced his withdrawal from politics four months ago has broken a period of relative silence to launch an anti-LGBTQ campaign.

 Anmar Khalil - stringer, AP

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — On the outskirts of Yogyakarta is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in Indonesia, a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women.

It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance across the far-flung Muslim world. Many Muslim nations criminalize gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities and hounded by security forces. Appeals for change from LGBTQ-friendly nations are routinely dismissed as unwarranted outside interference.


