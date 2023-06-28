Detained activist Jimmy Sham, center, leaves a prison van to enter the Court of Final Appeal as Hong Kong's top court hear the activist's last bid to ask for recognition of his New York-registered same-sex marriage in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Detained activist Jimmy Sham, center, leaves a prison van to enter the Court of Final Appeal as Hong Kong's top court hear the activist's last bid to ask for recognition of his New York-registered same-sex marriage in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Detained activist Jimmy Sham, center, leaves a prison van to enter the Court of Final Appeal as Hong Kong's top court hear the activist's last bid to ask for recognition of his New York-registered same-sex marriage in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Detained activist Jimmy Sham, center, leaves a prison van to enter the Court of Final Appeal as Hong Kong's top court hear the activist's last bid to ask for recognition of his New York-registered same-sex marriage in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
HONG KONG (AP) — An activist detained in Hong Kong began his final appeal Wednesday seeking recognition for his same-sex marriage registered overseas, in a landmark case for the city's LGBTQ+ community.
Jimmy Sham, a prominent pro-democracy activist during the 2019 protests that roiled Hong Kong, first asked for a judicial review five years ago seeking a declaration that the city's laws, which do not recognize foreign same-sex marriage, violate his constitutional right to equality. But the lower courts dismissed his legal challenge and a subsequent appeal over the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.