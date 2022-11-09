Support Local Journalism

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas on Wednesday lowered its earnings forecast for the year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks.

The German shoe and sportswear maker cut its sales and profit outlook for the year as part of its third-quarter earnings statement, even as the company's chief financial officer said the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration with Ye had been “overstated." The company would largely offset the impact of the breakup next year by no longer having to pay royalties and marketing fees for the brand, CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said.


