Afghan rights leader heartbroken after year of Taliban rule

Sima Samar, a prominent activist and physician, who has been fighting for women's rights in Afghanistan for the past 40 years, speaks during an interview at her house in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 6, 2021, six months before the Taliban takeover of her country. A year after that seismic shift, Samar says that she is still heartbroken over what happened to Afghanistan.

 Rahmat Gul

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, prominent Afghan rights activist Sima Samar is still heartbroken over what happened to her country.

Samar, a former minister of women’s affairs and the first chair of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, left Kabul in July 2021 for the United States on her first trip after the COVID-19 pandemic, never expecting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country and the Taliban to take power for the second time soon after on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.