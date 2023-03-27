Support Local Journalism

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghans on Monday celebrated their national cricket team's landmark victory over Pakistan, although fan festivities were more muted back home because of the ruling Taliban restrictions on music.

On Sunday, Afghanistan won its first series against neighboring Pakistan, a top-six ranked International Cricket Council team, for the first time since the war-torn country's world cricket debut in 2009. It beat Pakistan to take a 2-0 lead in a three-match series in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.


