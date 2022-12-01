...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
AP
African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines
Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa's top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses' arrival.
The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines mostly in vain as major outbreaks were reported in rich, Western countries for the first time.
Acting CDC director Ahmed Ogwell noted 51 new mpox cases in Congo in the past week and said Ghana and Nigeria are the other most affected countries.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.