MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate after yet another case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, with the president of Spain's soccer federation acknowledging that the country has a racism problem and the player's club asking authorities to investigate the latest incident as a hate crime.

Officials, players and former players showed solidarity with Vinícius, who on Sunday considered leaving the field after facing racist taunts from fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league.


