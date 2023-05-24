...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's Natanz nuclear site near Natanz, Iran, on April 14, 2023. A new underground facility at the Natanz enrichment site may put centrifuges beyond the range of a massive so-called “bunker buster” bomb earlier developed by the U.S. military, according experts and satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press in May 2023.
Planet Labs PBC - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows construction on a new underground facility at Iran's Natanz nuclear site near Natanz, Iran, on April 14, 2023. A new underground facility at the Natanz enrichment site may put centrifuges beyond the range of a massive so-called "bunker buster" bomb earlier developed by the U.S. military, according to experts and satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press.
Planet Labs PBC - handout one time use, Planet Labs PBC
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force on May 2, 2023, airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. That U.S. bomb, designed to destroy underground sites at the height of concerns a decade ago over Iran's nuclear program, has briefly reappeared amid new tensions with the Islamic Republic.
FILE - In this photo released by the Iranian President's Office, then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, center, visits the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility near Natanz, Iran, April 8, 2008. A new underground facility at the Natanz enrichment site may put centrifuges beyond the range of a massive so-called “bunker buster” bomb earlier developed by the U.S. military, according experts and satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press in May 2023.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran's nuclear program insisted Wednesday that his government would cooperate with international inspectors on any “new activities.” His statement followed an exclusive Associated Press report about Tehran's new underground system near a nuclear enrichment facility.
