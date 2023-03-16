People brave the wet weather in Blantyre, Malawi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.
A woman is overcome by grief as she attends the burial ceremony of some of the people who lost their lives following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy, in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
People attend the burial ceremony of some of the people who lost their lives following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
A man passes houses that are submerged in flood waters in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night,
Community volunteers prepare meals for people who were displaced following heavy rains by tropical Cyclone Freddy at Manja displacement centre in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
People attend the burial ceremony of some of the people who lost their lives following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
A health worker, right, records details of people who were displaced following heavy rains by tropical Cyclone Freddy at Manja displacement centre in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
Community volunteers prepare meals for people who were displaced following heavy rains by tropical Cyclone Freddy at Manja displacement centre in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
A health worker, left, helps people who were displaced following heavy rains by tropical Cyclone Freddy at Manja displacement centre in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
Community volunteers prepare meals for people who were displaced following heavy rains by tropical Cyclone Freddy at Manja displacement centre in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
Men salvage parts from their destroyed home, following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds.
Pallbearers carry a coffin at the burial ceremony for some of the people who lost their lives following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
After Cyclone Freddy, flood risk lingers for southern Africa
After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
At least 225 people have been killed in southern Malawi, including within the financial capital of Blantyre, officials said. Around 88,000 people are still displaced and parts of the region remain inaccessible. Malawi's president, Lazarus Chakwera, has declared a 14-day national mourning period. In Mozambique, authorities said at least 53 were killed since late Saturday, with 50,000 more still displaced.
Death tolls are expected to rise as authorities uncover the extent of the damage.
In Malawi, where a cholera outbreak was already ongoing when Cyclone Freddy ripped through the country, deaths from the disease and other water-borne illnesses are also expected to rise.
“We’ve been without running water for the past four days and water will become contaminated,” said Andrew Mavala, executive director of the Malawi Network for Older Persons. "This is a huge concern.”
Hundreds of people have been moved to camps but food and clean water is still scarce, Mavala said, with dozens of older people who don't know how they'll recover.
“There’s a feeling that they’ve lived their lives and we must prioritize the young. But they must be helped and treated with dignity,” he said.
Freddy first developed near Australia in early February and traveled across the entire southern Indian Ocean before it bounced around the Mozambique Channel. The U.N.'s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.
