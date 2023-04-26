Japan Kishida Eel

Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Koichi Tani speaks to reporters in Tokyo Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tani has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating even when his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.

Koichi Tani, chair of the National Public Safety Commission for Kishida's Cabinet, told a governing party gathering Tuesday that he had the local delicacy in front of him for lunch when the phone rang.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.