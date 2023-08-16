Pakistan Politics

FILE - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges.

 K.M. Chaudary - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has received severe backlash for leaving World Cup-winning captain and former prime minister Imran Khan out of a video it released on the country's Independence Day, with former captain Wasim Akram urging the board to delete it and apologize.

In the video released Aug. 14 on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show Pakistan's cricketing achievements, stars such as Akram, Javed Miandad and Salim Malik were seen celebrating the 1992 World Cup win. Khan, who led the team to the title by beating England in the final, was left out, however.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.