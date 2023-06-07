...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cache
and east central Box Elder Counties through 430 PM MDT...
At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hyrum, or 9 miles south of Logan, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Logan, Hyrum, Wellsville, Utah State University, Benson, Peter, North
Logan, Providence, Nibley, Millville, River Heights, Mendon,
Paradise, College Ward and Avon.
This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 462.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point in the tie-break of the third set against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, rear, during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry celebrates after scoring a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Norway's Casper Ruud clenches his fist after scoring a point against Denmark's Holger Rune during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Norway's Casper Ruud questions a line call by chair umpire Nico Helwerth of Germany during the quarterfinal match against Denmark's Holger Rune of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz clenches his fist after scoring a point in the tie-break of the third set against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Thibault Camus - staff, AP
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, rear, during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry celebrates after scoring a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
Norway's Casper Ruud clenches his fist after scoring a point against Denmark's Holger Rune during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Norway's Casper Ruud questions a line call by chair umpire Nico Helwerth of Germany during the quarterfinal match against Denmark's Holger Rune of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Denmark's Holger Rune smashes during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
PARIS (AP) — Two weeks ago, before the start of play at the French Open, the brackets were set for the tournament, and one possible semifinal matchup immediately demanded attention: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis, against No. 3 Novak Djokovic, the Current Big Thing in men’s tennis.
The heightened anticipation was not merely because it would be fascinating to see the two of them play at Roland Garros. It also would be fascinating to see them play each other, period: They’ve met only once, and it was 13 months ago, with Alcaraz coming out on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.