BELEM, Brazil (AP) — Leaders from South American nations that are home to the Amazon challenged developed countries on Tuesday to do more to stop massive destruction of the world’s largest rainforest, a task they said can’t fall to just a few when the crisis has been caused by so many.

Assembling in the Brazilian city of Belem, the members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, or ACTO, also sought to chart a common course on how to combat climate change, hoping a united front will give them a major voice in global talks.


