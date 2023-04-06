Britain Amazon iRobot

British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon's purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday April 6, 2023 that it's considering whether the deal will result in a "substantial lessening of competition" within the United Kingdom.

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon's purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it's considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. In an initial step, the U.K. watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.”


