Visitors take photos of the Ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
Visitors stand in a line to enter the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
Visitors take photos of the Ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Visitors stand in a line to enter the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism ministers Gennaro Sangiuliano vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and his girlfriend's name in the wall of the Colosseum, a crime that in the past has resulted in hefty fines. Video of the incident went viral on social media, at a time when Romans have already been complaining about hordes of tourists returning to peak season travel this year.
ROME (AP) — Italy’s culture and tourism ministers have vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend in the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, a crime that resulted in hefty fines in the past.
The message reading “Ivan+Haley 23” appeared on the Colosseum at a time when Romans already were complaining about hordes of tourists flooding the Eternal City in record numbers this season. A fellow tourist, Ryan Litz, of Orange, California., filmed the incident and posted the video on YouTube and Reddit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.