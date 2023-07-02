Mahout ride "Sak Surin," an ailing elephant that had allegedly not been well cared-for in Sri Lanka, which had received it as a gift from the Thai government, but was returned to its home country and taken to the Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang province in northern Thailand on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
An ailing Thai elephant returns home for medical care after years of neglect in Sri Lanka
An ailing elephant that Thailand presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago has returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday following allegations the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple
Nareerat Chaywichain - stringer, AP
Nareerat Chaywichain - stringer, AP
Eranga Jayawardena - staff, AP
Eranga Jayawardena - staff, AP
Eranga Jayawardena - staff, AP
BANGKOK (AP) — An ailing elephant that Thailand had presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday following allegations that the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple.
The male elephant, known in Sri Lanka as Muthu Raja, or Pearly King, and as Sak Surin, or Mighty Surin, in Thailand, was flown directly from the South Asian island nation's capital to Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand on a Russian Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane.
