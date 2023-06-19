Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, left, and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin cut the ribbon to inaugurate the walkways and nighttime illumination of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, left, and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, second from left, talk to journalists after inaugurating the new walkways and nighttime illumination of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin poses in front of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, right, visits the archaeological findings of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
A man reads explanations about the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, left, and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin cut the ribbon to inaugurate the walkways and nighttime illumination of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, left, and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, second from left, talk to journalists after inaugurating the new walkways and nighttime illumination of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin poses in front of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, right, visits the archaeological findings of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
A man reads explanations about the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
Domenico Stinellis - staff, AP
Journalists visit the new walkways of the so called 'Sacred Area' where four temples, dating back as far as the 3rd century B.C., stand smack in the middle of one of modern Rome's busiest crossroads, Monday, June 19, 2023, With the help of funding from Bulgari, the luxury jeweler, the grouping of temples can now be visited by the public that for decades had to gaze down from the bustling sidewalks rimming Largo Argentina (Argentina Square) to admire the temples below where Julius Caesar masterminded his political strategies and was later fatally stabbed in 44 B.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.