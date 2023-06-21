Andrew Tate walks between bodyguards as he arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Andrew Tate grimaces as he arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Andrew Tate arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Andrew Tate walks between bodyguards as his brother Tristan, left, waves upon arriving at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Andrew Tate, right, walks between bodyguards together with his brother Tristan, third from left upon arriving at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, appeared Wednesday at a court in Romania, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.
Tate and his brother, Tristan, who is also charged with the offenses, arrived Wednesday at a court in the capital Bucharest, flanked by six bodyguards.
